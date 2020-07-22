Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilcox, Cheral

Jul 24, 1956 - Jul 14, 2020

Cheral Wilcox, 63, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Jul. 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangement held by Jones Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Robert Wilcox; daughters, Andrea Flowers-Brown; Latoya Sanders and Taniya Hayes; son, Willie Lee Langston; sister, Peggy Tilghman, Jackie Wilcox, and Crystal Wilcox; brother, Quincy Chisholm; half-brother, Tommy Battie and Mike Battie; half-sister, Ann Hall; 29 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store