Cheral Wilcox
1956 - 2020
Wilcox, Cheral
Jul 24, 1956 - Jul 14, 2020
Cheral Wilcox, 63, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Jul. 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangement held by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Robert Wilcox; daughters, Andrea Flowers-Brown; Latoya Sanders and Taniya Hayes; son, Willie Lee Langston; sister, Peggy Tilghman, Jackie Wilcox, and Crystal Wilcox; brother, Quincy Chisholm; half-brother, Tommy Battie and Mike Battie; half-sister, Ann Hall; 29 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
