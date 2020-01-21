|
Bane, Cherie
Sept 20, 1943 - Jan 10, 2020
Cherie Lambert Bane of Parrish, Florida, passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Cherie was born in Kewanee, IL in 1943. She was the daughter of Peter and Irene VanDenBerghe. She graduated from Princeton High School and then graduated Airline Stewardess school with TWA.
In 1963 she married David W. Lambert, Jr., he passed in 1995. They lived many years in Dubuque, Iowa and then moved to Henderson, NV.
In 2004 she married Nick Bane, they moved to Parrish, Florida in 2014.
Cherie enjoyed reading, traveling, and shopping. During her life she was a private pilot, 1st woman demo derby driver (Dubuque, IA), taxi driver and manicurist. She enjoyed cruises.
Cherie is survived by her husband Nick Bane, her three children, Tami (Roger) Viernow, Rock Island, Il; Dave (Laina) Lambert, Vancouver, Wa; Mike (Kym) Lambert, Fort Valley, Ga; 3 step daughters, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Jan Bertch, Cedar Rapids, IA; Tricia VanDenBerghe, Lucerne, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020