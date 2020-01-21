Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
For more information about
Cherie Bane
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherie Bane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherie Bane


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherie Bane Obituary
Bane, Cherie
Sept 20, 1943 - Jan 10, 2020
Cherie Lambert Bane of Parrish, Florida, passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Cherie was born in Kewanee, IL in 1943. She was the daughter of Peter and Irene VanDenBerghe. She graduated from Princeton High School and then graduated Airline Stewardess school with TWA.
In 1963 she married David W. Lambert, Jr., he passed in 1995. They lived many years in Dubuque, Iowa and then moved to Henderson, NV.
In 2004 she married Nick Bane, they moved to Parrish, Florida in 2014.
Cherie enjoyed reading, traveling, and shopping. During her life she was a private pilot, 1st woman demo derby driver (Dubuque, IA), taxi driver and manicurist. She enjoyed cruises.
Cherie is survived by her husband Nick Bane, her three children, Tami (Roger) Viernow, Rock Island, Il; Dave (Laina) Lambert, Vancouver, Wa; Mike (Kym) Lambert, Fort Valley, Ga; 3 step daughters, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Jan Bertch, Cedar Rapids, IA; Tricia VanDenBerghe, Lucerne, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -