1/
Cherie Lee Leetzow
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Leetzow, Cherie Lee
Oct 7, 1938 - Sep 10, 2020
Cherie Lee Leetzow, age 81, passed away September 10th at home peacefully with her family by her side. She was born Cherie Lee Cuthbert in Chicago, Illinois on October 7, 1938. She grew up in Elgin, Illinois followed by Ft. Madison, Iowa, and Canal Fulton, Ohio, where she graduated from Northwest High School and earned her nursing degree from Massillon City Hospital. She relocated to Sarasota – Bradenton in 1959.
Cherie is predeceased by a son, Jeffrey A. Leetzow, grandson Bryan A. Dobbins and granddaughter Morgan E. Leetzow. She is survived by her daughter, Joni L. Rametta; son Michael L. Leetzow (Laura); son Mark W. Leetzow (Cathy); grandchildren, Ryan, Kevyn, Kelsey, Kellyn, Madison, Alixandra, Matthew and Christian.
As a devoted mother and grandmother she supported her family in all aspects of their lives; from the activities in 4-H, the basketball court, the baseball diamond, the football stadium or the golf course, she chronicled it all with photos, news articles, and notes. Cherie also gave unending hours to worthwhile charitable organizations in Sarasota which benefited from her exceptional organizational skills. Among many were the Junior League of Sarasota, where she was honored as the Sustainer of the Year, Coquille and Girls Inc., where she served as President, Secretary, Fund Raising, Director's Council, Advisory Board and other numerous committees. Cherie also served the Church of the Palms as an Elder, Chair of the Early Childhood Center, the Sanctuary Dedication Committee, the Shepherding Deacons Ministry and the Samaritan Counseling Center of the Gulf Coast.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of the Palms on December 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, seating will be limited. Please call 941-405-0041 for reservations. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to The Samaritan Counseling Center of the Gulf Coast or Girls Inc. of Sarasota County.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Church of the Palms
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
