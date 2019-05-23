|
Wren, Cherie
Aug 6, 1943 - May 17, 2019
Cherie Jane Wren, 75, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Park. She was born to Jenny and Edgar Kirby on August 6th 1943 in Canton, Ohio where she fondly spent her childhood on Myers Lake before attending school at Lincoln High School and graduating in 1961. She moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1972 and worked for Tropicana in Bradenton. It was here she eventually met the love of her life, William Wren, who she married in 1988 and is now with. Her career changed and she went to work for Bryant Meeks from 1976 until he retired in 1988. She then worked for the YMCA Foundation in Sarasota as the Developmental Assistant to Karin Gustafson, the foundation's president, cultivating donors and helping expand the YMCA's contributions to the local community. Cherie retired in 1999, but her work was not done, she was a singer, a writer, a painter, but most of all she was a wonderful mother and a comfort to all who met her. She faced adversity with wit, humor, and faith. Her open arms and generosity will never be forgotten. We celebrate the long and interesting life she lived and the color and warmth she brought to the lives of everyone who knew her. She is survived by her son, Msgt(ret) Frank George Hill III, daughter-in-love, Tsgt(ret) Tricia Hill nee McDaniel, stepdaughter Tamatha Tovar nee Wren, grand-children, Janine Hill, Vanessa, Alyssa, Eliseo Tovar and 3 Great-grand children. There will be a Celebration of Life held for friends and family at First Congregational United Church of Christ 1031 S. Euclid Ave Sarasota, FL 34237 on May 31st at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cherie and Bill's favorite charity, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgerfield Court, Ashville, NC 28806, 800-253-6530.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 23 to May 26, 2019