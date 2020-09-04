McDonough, Cherrie Dean (Brown)

Dec 18, 1950 - Aug 31, 2020

Cherrie Dean (Brown) McDonough passed into the arms of the Angels on August 31st in the peaceful embrace of family. Cherrie was predeceased by her parents Charles Dean and Artis Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, William McDonough, her sons Kyle and his wife Ana, and Casey and his wife Laura, and beloved brother Stephen Brown and his wife Becky. Her greatest joys were her grand babies Fisher, Lumen, and Abigail. Cherrie also leaves behind numerous sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews and cousins, and so so many friends and confidants (you know who you are!), all dearly loved and cherished.

Cherrie was born in Fairmont, MN Dec 18, 1950 and moved with her parents to Sarasota in 1963. Cherrie graduated from Sarasota High School in 1969 and Virginia Commonwealth University in 1973. She was a practicing Occupational Therapist specializing in Pediatric therapy for over 40 years, and offered her services as a volunteer right up until she was no longer able. She loved her profession and took immense pride in working with children, always celebrating the successes she helped bring about in their lives, no matter how minute.

Cherrie loved traveling, gardening, arts & crafts, volunteer work, pet rescue efforts, making new friends and helping others. She possessed the unique ability to see the beauties and joys of life at every turn. Her traveling took her to all parts of the world, starting with her 21 years as a Navy Wife - the toughest job in the Navy. She especially loved the British Isles where she and her family lived at one time, and returned many times throughout her life.

She saw the world with her beautiful blue eyes and showered it with creations from her studio. She was the best sort of artist, one who put her creative vision out into the world simply because she felt compelled to. Her heart seemed to multiply with her Occupational Therapy, as her love for helping others was boundless. Cherrie would float in waters and pull strength from the earth to be a mother, confidant, creator, giver, and lover to all in need; a better place the world was with her in it. For the many our Cherrie has taken under her endless wings, she would want us all to know that in spite of the pain and sense of loss we feel, "this too shall pass."

A memorial service will be held in Cherrie's honor at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date, at such a time when the entire world can attend. In lieu of cards or flowers the family asks that donations to be made to All Faiths Food Bank, in Cherrie's name.



