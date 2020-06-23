Haley, Cheryl-Ann
Aug 23, 1979 - Jun 15, 2020
Cheryl-Ann Haley, 40, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 15, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and time Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 14th Street W. Bradenton Florida, condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.