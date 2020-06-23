Cheryl-Ann Haley
1979 - 2020-06-15
Haley, Cheryl-Ann
Aug 23, 1979 - Jun 15, 2020
Cheryl-Ann Haley, 40, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 15, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and time Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 14th Street W. Bradenton Florida, condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
