Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services - Sarasota
2426 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 955-1075
Chester E. Halpern


1926 - 2019
Chester E. Halpern Obituary
Halpern, Chester E.
Aug 8, 1926 - Sept 6, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Chester (Chet) Halpern announces that Chet passed on quietly in his sleep on September 6, 2019 after a prolonged battle with metastasized lung cancer. Chet was a long-term resident of Sarasota Springs. He was born and raised in Weehawken, New Jersey and was a graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in business. Once of legal age, Chet volunteered for the Navy, and served as an Electronics mate on a destroyer escort during the final days of WW II. After his service, Chet returned to New Jersey where he was a partner in West New York Lumber and Supply until he moved to the east coast of Florida in 1969. Chet relocated to Sarasota in 1973, where he was the owner of CHI, a home building company. Chet was an avid sailor, and was active with and a former commodore of the Sun Coast Yacht Club. Chet is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Betty Jean Halpern; sons, Jeffrey and Richard Halpern; stepchildren Cindy Curtis-Ashburn, Sandy Hall, and Scott Curtis; grandchildren, Whitney Sich, Chris Hall, Griffin and Sage Curtis; and great grandson Asher Sich. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Belle Halpern and sisters Hannah Goldstein and Erna Frolow. Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
