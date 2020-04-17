|
Van Horn, Chet R
May 09, 1950 - Apr 13, 2020
69, a Longtime Resident of Venice FL passed away unexpectedly April 13, 2020. Born May 9, 1950 to Chet S & Ruth M Van Horn in Easton PA. Chet worked over 30 years in the Water-Sewer Utility Profession as a Field Supervisor. He was an Avid Miami Dolphins Fan, Loved nature, hanging out with "Yoshi" & walking his dog "Boo". Proceeded in Death by: Chet S – Dad, Jeffery -Brother, Cassandra - Daughter, Alanda Holder & Mae Tapp-Sisters. Survived by: Ruth M – Mom, Jenae L – Daughter, Jesse L – Son, all of Venice. Jessica – Daughter, Texas 5 Grandchildren. Donations may be made to: SunCoast Humane Society www.humane.org or of Florida www.kidneyfl.org
No Service per his Request.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020