|
|
Snipes, Chief Apostle Dr. Mildred
Sep 12, 1945 - Apr 14, 2020
Chief Apostle Dr. Mildred Snipes gained her wings early Tuesday morning on April 14, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1945 in Bradenton, Florida to the late Lillie Mae Grimes and late Roosevelt Talley. She was raised by her father, the late Andrew Grimes. She was a devoted Pastor, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, outreach for the community, and a pioneer for women in ministry. She fought hard for women to have equal opportunity to follow their calling to be a servant of the Lord.
She never judged and always listened with an open heart and mind. She was a shoulder to cry on and was ready to give advice when needed. Most of all she loved her family and church family. She instilled in them strong values that will serve them throughout life. She loved all sports and always supported the youth from Sarasota and Manatee County. She was always and is forever the team mom and team grandmother.
Chief Apostle Dr. Mildred Snipes was the founder of Jesus Christ Prayer Band Church of Outreach Ministry with her mother, the late Lillie Mae Grimes strongly by her side. God gave her the vision of the church in 1971. She served on the battlefield of the lord for 49 strong and faithful years.
Chief Apostle Mildred Snipes leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, Lee Snipes; Daughters, Lesa Snipes-Williams (Tim) and Chantell Snipes-Booker (Andre Booker); Sons, Roosevelt Snipes and Tracy Lowman; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020