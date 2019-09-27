Home

Chris Anderson


1957 - 2019
Chris Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Chris
Apr 21, 1957 - Sept 19, 2019
Christopher John Anderson, only son of Leonard "Andy" and Beryl Anderson, passed away suddenly of natural causes on September 19, 2019. Chris was born in Sarasota, Florida, on April 21, 1957. He spent his life in Sarasota where he "lived to fish" his whole life long. He left this earthly fishing ground to join all the other fishermen in Heaven. Chris was predeceased by both parents. He leaves behind his beloved girlfriend Janet Havery; his 4 sisters, Julie (Gene) Bauer, Robyn (Ty) Cobb, Kim (Mike) Johnson, and Linnea (Bill) Whitmire, and 9 nieces and nephews. A memorial service, followed by a celebration of Chris' life, will take place at noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2185 Wood St., Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
