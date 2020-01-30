|
|
Crimi, Chris
1955 - Jan 22, 2020
64 years old of Nokomis, Florida. He was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. His family moved to Venice, Florida in 1973, where they began a family business with Venice Paint and Wallpaper. Eventually, he opened a successful store in Osprey as well. Venturing out, he moved to Oregon, where he became a highly respected and successful national manager for a major paint company. Chris is survived by his wife Kathy Crimi, brother Bob Crimi, sister in heart Angela Douglass, all of Florida. He is also survived by his sons Adam and Sam Crimi, and mother of his sons, Sharon Crimi, of Oregon, stepson Dustin Flynn of Virginia, six beautiful grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of Oregon, two nephews, three nieces. One great nephew, two great-nieces, and their father, Chuck Carney. Preceded in death by his parents Fredrick A., and Elinor R. Crimi, brother Fredrick R. Crimi, and beautiful niece Melissa (Crimi) Carney. Retirement took him to the stage where he brought out his original talent as a comedian. He was a lover of family, friends, and life and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the ASPCA or Salvation Army Food Bank. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020