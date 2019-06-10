Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Papastrat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Papastrat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chris Papastrat Obituary
Papastrat, Chris
Aug. 12, 1937 - Jun. 9, 2019
Chris Papastrat, age 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sunday' June 9, 2019. Chris was born August 12, 1937 in Binghamton, NY to the late James and Helen (Agathaes) Papastrat. He graduated from Miami Senior High School with Honors, Class of 1955 and from the University of Florida in 1961 with two engineering degrees, one in Mechanical and Electrical.
Chris's entire career was in Engineering, Manufacturing and Marketing. His colleagues remained his friends throughout his lifetime. Chris served as President and Chairman of the Board for the Y.M.C.A., Sarasota. He loved all sports, especially a game of golf and tennis.
Chris will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Hilda and loving son, Dean Papastrat, both of Sarasota, FL.
A funeral service will begin at 11 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019, with Father John Bociu officiating from St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now