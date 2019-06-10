Papastrat, Chris

Aug. 12, 1937 - Jun. 9, 2019

Chris Papastrat, age 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sunday' June 9, 2019. Chris was born August 12, 1937 in Binghamton, NY to the late James and Helen (Agathaes) Papastrat. He graduated from Miami Senior High School with Honors, Class of 1955 and from the University of Florida in 1961 with two engineering degrees, one in Mechanical and Electrical.

Chris's entire career was in Engineering, Manufacturing and Marketing. His colleagues remained his friends throughout his lifetime. Chris served as President and Chairman of the Board for the Y.M.C.A., Sarasota. He loved all sports, especially a game of golf and tennis.

Chris will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Hilda and loving son, Dean Papastrat, both of Sarasota, FL.

A funeral service will begin at 11 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019, with Father John Bociu officiating from St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary