Lawson, Christa
May 4, 1939 - Feb 24, 2020
Christa Maria Gattenhof Lawson was born in Frankfurt Germany on May 4, 1939 and passed away on February 24, 2020 after a long struggle with a debilitating neurological disorder. Christa was a resident of Sarasota for 50 years. In heaven, she joins her husband, James R Lawson, her Parents, Christhof and Eliese Ziemer Gattenhof, and her brother Manfred Gattenhof, Frankfurt Germany. She is survived by her Son Robert W (Leila) Lawson, grandson Lucas Lawson, great grandson Landon Lawson. Her daughter Marion Lawson Allan, her grandchildren Jeremiah Pinson, Joshua Pinson and Drenda Pinson, her daughters Jean Marie Lawson and Susan (Steve) Reich. Christa was a loving homemaker and long time caregiver to her late husband.
She had a passion for art and she taught arts and crafts in her community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards and traveling to her favorite places, Jerusalem and her home country Germany. Christa was involved with her church and was passionate towards serving others through charitable work.
There will be a service at the Sarasota National Cemetery that will be held at 10:30 am on Monday March 16, a Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020