Devereaux, Christine C.

March 26, 1934 - Oct. 16, 2018

Christine C. Devereaux, 84, died October 16, 2018. Born March 26, 1934 to Harold Van Duyne Collard and Christine Rieth Collard in Hawthorne, New Jersey and graduated from Russell Sage College (Class of '56). She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Devereaux, a retired industrial engineer from Sun Hydraulics, in 2007. Christine was a graduate of Russell Sage college in Troy NY, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. She was a proud and dedicated member of her Russell Sage College Class. She established the Christine Collard Devereaux '56 Graduate Fellowship Fund to help Sage graduate students. In 2016, Devereaux Floor was named in Kellas Hall in recognition of her Centennial Campaign gift and memorable time spent as a freshman. In 2011, Chris was awarded the Doris Crockett Medal. This recognition is the highest honor the RSC Alumnae Association can bestow upon a graduate. This award recognizes a lifetime of commitment to Russell Sage College, achievements in career, community and family, as well as personal qualities of integrity and loyalty. Christine, along with her husband Robert, endowed a scholarship at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to honor her mother-in-law, E. Jane Devereaux. The scholarship is aimed at helping average students who are the children of single parent homes. For many years, she was employed as Community Service Director at Goodwill Industries in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In 1986 Christine established her own company called Pride Products which distributed jewelry making materials as well as her own jewelry designs and other designs from Cambridge, England. She is survived by her brother, Charlie Collard and his wife Patty; niece Andrea. Her two other brothers predeceased her - Harold (Hal) Collard and George Collard. Harold is survived by his wife Betsy; nephew Hal. Her children include son Glenn who sadly died of respiratory failure shortly after birth, Gregory and Cynthia; husband Tom Fischer. Her grandchildren include Brandon and Joshua Devereaux; mother Pam, and Haydn and Sterling Fischer. She also leaves a great-granddaughter, Madeline. Her final resting place is amongst the many marine animals she loved in an underwater man-made reef, Neptune Memorial Reef, located off Key Biscayne, Florida, that when completed will transform over 16 acres of barren ocean floor. In lieu of flowers, Christine, a donor herself, would appreciate memorial contributions in her name made to any of the following organizations: The Sage Colleges, 65 1st Street, Troy, NY 12180, for the Christine Collard Devereaux '56 Graduate Fellowship Fund, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Gifts Processing Center, E. Jane Devereaux Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 3164, Boston, MA 02241-3164, and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, Fl. Published in Herald Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2019