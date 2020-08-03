1/1
Christine C. Lo Russo
1934 - 2020
Lo Russo, Christine C.
Feb 15, 1934 - Aug 2, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Christine C. Lo Russo, who passed away at the age of 86. She was born in Newark, NJ on February 15, 1934 to Frank and Bridget Gioia. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Michael D. Lo Russo; her daughter, Patricia Casazza, two grandsons, Christopher and Alexander, and great granddaughter, Mia; her son, Michael C. Lo Russo, his wife, Jeanine, and their two daughters, Natalie and Emily. Christine is predeceased by her brother, Andrew.
Besides being a wonderful wife and devoted mother, Christine loved bowling, playing volley ball and playing Yhatzee. She loved entertaining at her shore home in Loveladies, Long Beach Island, NJ. She loved the beach and the ocean breeze and enjoyed crabbing from our boat.
Due to the virus restrictions, burial will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
