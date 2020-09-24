Peter, ChristineOct 10, 1971 - Sep 20, 2020Christine Ann Peter nee Maiello, died unexpectedly in Clearwater, FL on September, 20th 2020 at the age of 48.Born on October 10th, 1971 in Brooklyn New York, Christine was spirited, talented and driven. She moved to Venice Florida in 1995 to raise her children and follow a passion for culinary arts and hospitality.When surrounded by friends, Christine thrived. She will be remembered for her enthusiasm for adventure, contagious humor & delicious home cooking.Christine is survived by her parents Andy and Rose Maiello of Venice, FL; her siblings Jeanne Maiello of Bradenton, FL and Thomas Maiello of Tampa, FL; her children Stephanie Peter, Kimberly Peter and Emily Smith; and her grandchildren Benjamin Yablonski and Ellianna Padilla.Memorial mass to be held at Epiphany Cathedral (310 Sarasota St, Venice, FL 34285) on Saturday September 26th at 1pm. There will be a burial at Venice Memorial Gardens at 2:30pm following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Pinellas Hope (5726 126th Avenue N Clearwater, FL. 33760)