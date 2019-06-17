Home

Christopher Dechow


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Dechow Obituary
Dechow, Christopher
May 27, 1988 - June 10, 2019
It is with great sadness the family of Christopher Thomas Dechow announces his passing due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes, on June 10 2019, at the age of 31 years.
Chris will be forever remembered and loved dearly by his parents, Brenda & Gerald Dechow, his siblings Gregory & Lauren Dechow, his dog Hurley, his aunt & godmother Linda Halloran, his aunts Anne Alley, Pamela Dechow, and Diana Dechow and his uncles Michael Alley, David Halloran, John Dechow, and Bob Dechow; as well as the numerous family members & friends whose lives he touched.
Chris was a kind hearted and adventurous soul with a zest for life and a propensity to make friends wherever he was. He was fearless and pursued many hobbies in his life: paintball, BMX biking, skateboarding, spearfishing, trucking, fishing, boating, & cooking. Chief among them was his love for the ocean and any activities related to it.
He graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in Business and pursued a career related to the ocean.
The family will host a private service for him in the days to come in addition to a larger celebration of life ceremony held at the beach in the near future.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 18, 2019
