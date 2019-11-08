|
Coates, Christopher G.
Jan 4, 1971 - Nov 5, 2019
Christopher G. Coates, age 48, died November 5 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was born January 4, 1971, in Sarasota, the son of the late Patricia and Gene Coates. He was predeceased, also, by his sister Jennifer Coates. Christopher will be missed by his many friends and family. "Those who believe in Thee oh Lord, life is but changed, not taken away." Peace be with you Chris, you did it your way. Arrangements entrusted to Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019