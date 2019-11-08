Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher G. Coates


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher G. Coates Obituary
Coates, Christopher G.
Jan 4, 1971 - Nov 5, 2019
Christopher G. Coates, age 48, died November 5 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was born January 4, 1971, in Sarasota, the son of the late Patricia and Gene Coates. He was predeceased, also, by his sister Jennifer Coates. Christopher will be missed by his many friends and family. "Those who believe in Thee oh Lord, life is but changed, not taken away." Peace be with you Chris, you did it your way. Arrangements entrusted to Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -