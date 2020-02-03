|
Matthews, Christopher K.
Nov 11, 1967 - Jan 30, 2020
Christopher Kelly Matthews, 52, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL. Christopher was born on November 11, 1967 in South Bend, IN, to David Lewis and Mary Ann (Mollohan) Matthews-Derda.
Christopher was self-employed as a highly-skilled residential craftsman and remodeler. A proficient sailor, he had been a resident of Florida for the past 20 years. He enjoyed spending time on his sailboat, and enjoying the warm weather down south just like his father before him. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended St. Joseph College, Rensselaer, IN. The youngest of eight children, Christopher was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Matthews-Derda of South Bend; six siblings, David J. (Cindy Tusing) Matthews of Elkhart, IN; Ann Killian of Clermont, FL; Catherine (Michael Murphy) Matthews of Concord, MA; Mo (Rick) Miller of South Bend; Colleen Katranis of Punta Gorda, FL; and J. Patrick (Aimee) Matthews of Granger, IN; the love of his life, Shelly Shaffer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Christopher was preceded in death by his father, David Lewis Matthews, and his brother, Kevin J. Matthews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2320 E. Jefferson Blvd, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00am-1:00pm on Wednesday at the church prior to Mass. Palmer Funeral Homes – Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Sarasota, FL. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Christopher may be addressed to LOGAN Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020