Christopher R. Humphrey


1977 - 2020
Christopher R. Humphrey Obituary
Humphrey, Christopher R.
Sep 6, 1977 - Feb 24, 2020
Christopher R. Humphrey, 42, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.Christopher leaves to cherish his memories: son, Christopher R. Humphrey Jr.; father, Richard Humphrey; mother, Maxine Humphrey; sister, Lesley Smith; brother, Tony Spencer.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
