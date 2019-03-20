|
|
Ramos, Christopher "Rissy"
Jan. 15, 1993 - Mar. 8, 2019
Christopher "Rissy" Ramos, 26, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Mar. 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 at Light of The World International Church. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 at Light of The World International Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: children, Aiden Allen, Kaiden Allen, Christopher Ramos Jr., and Kalani Ramos; mother, Jacqueline Ramos; father, Eric Ramos Sr.; brothers, Eric Ramos Jr., Deric Ramos, Tyderic Ramos, Arion Ramos, Carmelo Ramos and King Ramos; sisters, Erica Ramos and Krystal Ramos; grandmother, Naomi Phillips and Carmen Ramos; grandfather, Anibal Ramos; companion, Tierra Washington.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019