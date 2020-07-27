Constantinou, Chrysanthy

Nov 5, 1925 - Jul 10, 2020

Chrysanthy Constantinou, 94, of Sarasota, FL died on July 10, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of Anastasous Constantinou and Athena (Vlasides) both of Greek ancestry but born in Turkey.

Chrys attended the Greek and American Institute in the Bronx and graduated from Walton H.S. in the Bronx in 1943. She began working for the NY Telephone Company (Ma Bell) as an operator and married Costas Vassos in 1946.

Their only child, Athena, relocated with Chrys to Brooklyn in 1955. Chrys later became the major in-house business representative for Ma Bell's Greek speaking customers in Manhattan because of her fluency with the language. Later she held the same responsibility for much of Brooklyn.

Chrys received a special 40-year pin as she approached retirement. One of her major accomplishments was to graduate with honors from Kingsborough Community College at 77 in 2002. As the oldest class graduate, along with the youngest graduate, they had their photos displayed on placards in the Brooklyn subway runs for almost a year.

Chrys moved to Sarasota, FL to bear near Athena and husband John Fitzgerald in 2010. Their two children Aletha and Edward live in Connecticut and New Jersey. Aletha with husband Michael Trinkaus are the parents of three of Chrys's great-grandchildren Isabel, Caroline, and Owen. Edward and Lyodmila (Dmitrieua) are parents of her other two great-granddaughters Tatiana and Aleksandra. They were all the loves of her life.

The family is indebted to the wonderful staffs of Brookdale and Consulate who helped her so much during the past decade. She will be buried at a family-only ceremony in Brooklyn with her parents as soon as the present situation clears.

We thank everyone who was so helpful to Chrys during any of the past 94 years. We will miss her forever.



