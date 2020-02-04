|
|
DeCaria, Cindy
Dec 27, 1949 - Feb 2, 2020
Cindy DeCaria, 70, Sarasota, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Rocky River, OH, she moved to Sarasota in 1984. She is preceded in death by parents, James and Thelma Hunt, and granddaughter, Gabriella D'Alesio. She is remembered with love by brother, Jim Hunt, sister, Susan Goodnough, sister, Joanne Leidecker (Wade), daughter, Sina Pelleymounter (Travis), daughter Alene D'Alesio (Jason), son, Sal DeCaria (Aimee), daughter Maria Smith (Rob), daughter Anna DeCaria (Linda Gaboury), and 12 wonderful grandchildren. She was faithful to her Catholic beliefs, dedicated to her family, and was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations to be made to JDRF in honor of granddaughter, Natalie DeCaria. Donations can be made here: http://bit.ly/2Um5V6s Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a condolence message.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020