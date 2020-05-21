Claflin Garst Jr.
1935 - 2020
Garst, Claflin, Jr.
Feb 7, 1935 - May 9, 2020
Claflin Garst, Jr., of Bradenton, FL, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Ocala, FL.
Longtime Manatee County judge and son of early Manatee County settlers, Claflin Garst, Jr. was born on February 7th, 1935 to the late Claflin, Sr. and Ruth Mosier Garst in Oneco, FL. After obtaining a BS Degree in Forestry, he graduated from the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in 1963 and in 1964 was admitted to the Florida Bar; 1964, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida; 1965, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit. Judge Garst was elected in 1968 to the County Court and re-elected in 1972, 1976 and 1980. He was an advocate of sentencing minor criminals to probation instead of jail time. His oft heard slogan was "The punishment should fit the crime."
Claflin Jr.'s father and his father's twin brother Webster moved from Worcester, MA to 500 acres in the Oneco area in 1925. Claflin, Sr. purchased a 1913 house from the Pelots family, planted a grapefruit grove and started a dairy farm. It later became a cattle ranch, where Claflin Jr. grew up and lived until he enlisted in the US Army for 3 years, where he was stationed in West Germany. Claflin went on to establish his own cattle ranch, Gap Creek Buffalo, where he raised beef cattle first, and then went on to be the first rancher in the area to bring in buffalo and develop the breed of cattle known as "Beefalo." Next, he began raising pure buffalo. He was fond of letting his 1,500-pound bison bull, Buffalo Bill Cody eat from his hand.
After meeting at a local real estate firm, Claflin and Bunny Smith married in 1982. Claflin loved going to the theatre, was passionate about animals, and would go on long trips with his wife to visit other buffalo ranches.
Claflin is survived by his wife, Bunny; his sisters, Mary Sheppard and Ruthie Yates; step-children, Tami Vaughan (Rick) of Parrish and Lori Kite Smith of Bradenton; grandchildren, Katie Vaughan, Ricky Vaughan and Nicholas Smith; great-grandchild Nathanael Victor Smith; local niece and nephew, Evelyn (Lynn) Sheppard-Carter and Gregory James Sheppard; and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their extreme gratitude to Bob and Alice Jewett for their more than excellent care of Claflin in his last years.
There is no memorial service planned at this time. The family request any donations in his name be made to the Save the Manatee Foundation.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
4 entries
May 18, 2020
To say the least, Claflin Garst was a very unique individual. Was introduced to him through his judicial assistant, Carolyn who is now my wife. Claflin was my Best Man at our wedding.
R. Kutt
Friend
May 17, 2020
Grateful to have known him and his Dad.....sending condolences to miss Bunny and the rest of the family........❤
Marie Jones
Acquaintance
May 17, 2020
Claflin was a patriotic American , US Army veteran and a good friend. May he Rest in Peace. We will always have the good memories of our times together. Salute. Sincere condolences to his faithful wife Bunny Garst
Charlie FITT
Friend
May 17, 2020
Judge Garst was a good man and was respected by the law enforcement community. I had many dealing with him over the years when I worked for the Sheriff's Office. Rest in Peace Your Honor.
Terry Longpre
Friend
