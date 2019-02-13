|
|
Butcher, Claire A.
Oct 27, 1931 - Feb 8, 2019
Claire A Butcher, age 87 of Sarasota, FL passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1931 in Pawtucket, R.I. to the late, Warren A. and Irene (Cormier) Riess. Also preceding her in death is her husband Warren C. Butcher, and brothers, George, Gerard, John and Paul Riess. Claire is survived by her son Warren Douglas Butcher, his wife Faye and their son Brandon; siblings, Jean, Rosemary, Karen, Peggy, Joseph, Charles, Robert and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A profound animal lover Claire opened her home in Lynn MA to many stray cats and dogs while she attempted to find good homes for them. Having had her fill of New England winters she moved to Sarasota, FL in 2014 when her grandson Brandon began to attend USF in Tampa. She considered Sarasota to be "God's country" and she truly felt blessed to be in her wonderful home with her little dog Honey. There will be a celebration of Claire's life on March 3, 2019 at St. Wilfred's Episcopal Church during the 10:00 am service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Wilfred's Episcopal Church 3773 Wilkinson Rd. Sarasota, FL 34233.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019