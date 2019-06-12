|
Beechler, Claire
September 27, 1927 - June 10, 2019
Claire (Clara Mae) Beechler (née Morey) passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home in Venice, Florida. Claire was born in Lansing, Michigan on September 27, 1927 to Glenn and Anna Morey. Her family moved to Charlotte, Michigan when she was 5 where she attended Charlotte Public Schools and graduated from Charlotte High School in 1945. During high school she worked as a "popcorn girl" at the Eaton Theatre and met the love of her life, Dick Beechler, whose family owned several theatres. Claire married Dick on August 19, 1949 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage.
Claire attended the University of Michigan and graduated with a teaching degree in Spanish and English. She would go on to teach both subjects for many years. She developed a love for language and became a champion for good grammar. Claire taught for 30 years at Eaton Rapids High School and inspired many a student to love the Spanish language. She took many students on trips to Mexico and Spain and always required her classes to learn the culture by singing, eating and cooking.
Claire and Dick had a lifelong love of the movies. However, due to changing times, they converted their Eaton Rapids business, The Rapids Theatre to a new adventure: The Rapids Bowl. Claire learned to bowl along with the entire family but her real loves were reading, music, knitting and politics. In later years she was involved with the Eaton Intermediate School District as a consultant for instructional materials for Mac software.
Claire and Dick traveled North America in their Airstream and sponsored different mission trips to Mexico and Belize. Claire always loved to write and capture the trip by summarizing the events in a "published" format for family and friends. This is a gift we still have today of her enduring love for travel and adventure.
Claire lived life to the fullest and was unfailingly positive and kind. She loved her faith and continued to always be a support for many. She never wavered from her desire to participate in everything and her incredible energy and zest enlivened us all. Claire loved her coffee breaks in the mid-afternoon and taught us how to pause and enjoy the day.
Claire is survived by her four children: Amy (Paul) Wolbert, Greg (Camille Vickers) Beechler, Betsy (John) King, and David (Renee) Beechler. She also leaves eight grandchildren: Jack (Courtney) King, Juliette (Mitch) McAvoy, Frank (Courtney) King, Michael King, Laura (Joe) Olwig, Ellen Wolbert, Lexie Beechler and Rick Beechler, as well as three great-grandchildren: Lincoln King, Brendan McAvoy and Henry Olwig. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Dick Beechler and her second husband, Sherman Fairbank.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kays, Ponger and Uselton in Venice. A celebration of Claire's life will start at 2 pm with a family gathering and a 3 pm service. A second service is also planned for Saturday, June 22 in Charlotte, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Pinellas Talking Book Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 1330 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33755 or by visiting http://www.pplc.us/tbl/donatetbl.shtml.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 12 to June 13, 2019