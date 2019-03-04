Herald Tribune Obituaries
Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Claire Melber
Claire Melber
Melber, Claire C.
Nov. 3, 1924 - Mar. 1, 2019
Claire C. Melber, age 94, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Friday March 1, 2019. Claire was born November 3, 1924 in Allentown, PA to the late Harvey and Violet (Jones) Minnich.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 19 years, Fred; loving son, Karl Hanel (Karla); stepdaughter, Sheryl Melber; cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Rachel, Karl W. and Grace; great grandson, Acen Otto and dear friend, Maggie.
A small family gathering was held on Monday, March 4, 2019. Claire will be laid to rest at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
