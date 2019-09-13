Herald Tribune Obituaries
Claire Julia Paki


1928 - 2019
Claire Julia Paki Obituary
Paki, Claire Julia
Aug 7, 1928 - Sept. 10, 2019
Born in Philadelphia, PA and relocated to Sarasota in 1989. Survived by daughter Carol and son-in-law Steve McElroy of Sarasota, and granddaughter Jennifer McElroy of Tampa. Pre-deceased by husband of 50 years John J Paki Jr. and siblings Frank, Dolores and Raymond. Avid swimmer, enthusiastic scout leader, and active volunteer throughout her life. She loved painting, making crafts, reading and the beach. Dedicated member of Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church, she brought joy to everyone who knew her. Visitation and Celebration of Life at Robert Toale & Sons Wiegand Chapel, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 17th. Funeral Service at Bee Ridge Presbyterian, 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 18th followed by internment at 12:30 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4826 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 342338, or . Memories and condolences can be left at www.wiegandchapel.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
