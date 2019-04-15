|
Love, Claire
October 2, 1919 - April 12, 2019
Claire Love died suddenly at age 99 with loving caregivers by her side. Sarasota was home for more than 35 years, where she became a valued member of the community. During the 1980s and 1990s she served as president of three community and cultural organizations: The League of Women Voters, the Florida West Coast Symphony Association (now the Sarasota Symphony) and The Women's Resource Center, in succession. She was known for her fund raising skills and her exuberance in promoting these organizations which she cared so deeply about. She was so successful that her husband quipped, "Why don't you put an ad in the paper-- "Presidency Wanted" -- to see if any other organizations are looking for someone like you?
Claire Turkel was born in New York, the daughter of eastern European immigrants. She spent her early and student years in the Bronx. Claire graduated from Hunter College, CUNY with a BA in education. In 1942 Claire married Hyman Love, her teen sweetheart. They moved to Chicago where Hy went to medical school and Claire enrolled in nursing school. She obtained an RN and taught physiology to nursing students. Later Claire worked as a substitute elementary school teacher while her children were growing up. Hy became a radiologist and practiced in the Chicago area until the couple moved to Sarasota in the early '80s.
Claire is survived by her daughter Marsha, a workers' rights advocate and son-in-law Maarten Bosland, a cancer researcher in Chicago; her son Ian, a radiologist and daughter-in-law Peggy, an artist and sculptor in North Palm Beach; and her grandson Reece, a chef in Orlando and his wife Rebecca. Her marriage to Hy lasted 68 years until his death in 2010.
