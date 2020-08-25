1/
Claire M. Johnson
1945 - 2020
Johnson, Claire M.
Dec 14, 1945 - Aug 24, 2020
Claire M. Johnson, 74, of Venice, Florida formerly of North Easton, Massachusetts passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Claire was born December 14, 1945 in Milton, Massachusetts to the late Albert A. and Catherine M. (Rosen) Burnett. Claire attended Lemuel Shattock Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1965 as an LPN. She volunteered as an LPN at the Senior Friendship Center Medical Building in Venice and also at the Venice Hospital. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice and a member of the Dorcus Quilting Mission and Prayer Shawl Knitting Mission. She is survived by her husband David of 52 years; son Brian D. (Michelle) Johnson of Lanesborough, Massachusetts and their children, Matthew A. and Emily G.; her daughter Kristen L. Lehman (Robert) of Frederick, Maryland and their children, Joshua D., Jacob R. and Katherine I.; two sisters, Anne McMahon of Louisville, Kentucky and Catherine Swendsboe of Henderson, Nevada. A private burial will be held.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
