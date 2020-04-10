|
Mahler, Clara Jean Adams
Feb 11, 1930 - Apr 6, 2020
Clara Jean Adams Mahler went to be with her Lord and Savior, April 6, 2020, while wintering at the home of her daughters in Nokomis, Florida. Jean was born to Henry Clifton and Ethel Louella (O'Bryant) Adams in Alma ,Michigan, February 11, 1930. Jean resided in Gratiot County all her life. Jean's lifelong passion was being a helpmate to her husband on the farm and being a loving mother to her children and grandchildren. Jean was very creative, writing plays for her children to perform, and encouraging their love of music with piano lessons and school band participation. She would light the world wherever she was, always with a sense of humor and love of people. Her kindness and compassion were her trademark along with her generous giver of time and baked goods. Jean is survived by her five children; daughters Jane Mahler and Joy(Ed) Mahler Benson of Nokomis, Florida. Jill (Martin) Lott of Ithaca, Michigan: sons John (Kelly) Mahler of Kansas City, MO. and Jan Mahler of Perrinton, MI. 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren: one great great grandchild: sister Patricia Haney of Houghton Lake, MI: brother Henry Clifton (Bud) Adams of St. Louis, MI and many special nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband John of 61 years, seven sisters, one brother and two granddaughters. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast the Joy Mahler Scholarship Fund supporting youth for post high school certification or higher education degrees at bbbssun.org Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel in Venice is in charge.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020