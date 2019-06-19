|
McCracken, Clara L.
June 26, 1926 - June 18, 2019
Clara L. McCracken, 92, of Nokomis, Florida died June 18, 2019. Clara was a Registered Nurse, and worked and retired from Venice Hospital. She was a member of Epiphany Cathedral, Venice Quilt Guild and Friendship Center. Clara is survived by her sons Mickey McCracken of Venice, Patrick J. McCracken of Riccione, Italy, daughters Janice Carney and Paula Knott both of Venice, sisters Sr Raymunda Orth, OSU of Louiseville, Kentucky and Suzanna Reker of Midland, Texas, brother Raymond Orth of Darmstadt, Indiana. 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel. A Mass will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 1:00 PM at Epiphany Cathedral with burial to follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 19 to June 20, 2019