|
|
|
Sommers Miller, Clara
July 27, 1926 - May 23, 2019
Clara Sommers Miller, 92, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Hartville, Ohio, died on May 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on May 28, 2019, at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34240. Services will be held at 10:00 am on May 29, 2019 at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34230. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More