|
|
McMahon, Clare
Dec. 11, 1925 - Jan. 15, 2020
Clare Victoria McMahon 94, of Venice died January 15, 2020. Peacefully in her home Clare went to be with our Lord and joined the love of her life her husband Jack. She was born on December 11, 1925 in England. Loving mother of 3, Linda Parker (Charles), Sharon Brown (Dave) and Wayne Thomson (Denise). Loving grandmother of 4 Monica (Joe), Ileana (Craig), Steven (Amber), and Zachary. Beloved Gigi to Brady, Kollyns and Jackson.
A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church, Venice. 1100 Center Rd, Venice 34292, Saturday, January 18 at 1:45 pm. The family will be receiving friends and family prior to service at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Venice Gardens following service and all family and friends are invited back for a reception at the First Christian Church. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020