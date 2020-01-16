Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare McMahon


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare McMahon Obituary
McMahon, Clare
Dec. 11, 1925 - Jan. 15, 2020
Clare Victoria McMahon 94, of Venice died January 15, 2020. Peacefully in her home Clare went to be with our Lord and joined the love of her life her husband Jack. She was born on December 11, 1925 in England. Loving mother of 3, Linda Parker (Charles), Sharon Brown (Dave) and Wayne Thomson (Denise). Loving grandmother of 4 Monica (Joe), Ileana (Craig), Steven (Amber), and Zachary. Beloved Gigi to Brady, Kollyns and Jackson.
A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church, Venice. 1100 Center Rd, Venice 34292, Saturday, January 18 at 1:45 pm. The family will be receiving friends and family prior to service at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Venice Gardens following service and all family and friends are invited back for a reception at the First Christian Church. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
Download Now