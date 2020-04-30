Clarence A. Overton
Overton, Clarence A.
Sep 17, 1928 - Apr 29, 2020
Clarence A. Overton, 91, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. Services with Military Honors at a later date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
