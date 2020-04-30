Overton, Clarence A.
Sep 17, 1928 - Apr 29, 2020
Clarence A. Overton, 91, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. Services with Military Honors at a later date.
Sep 17, 1928 - Apr 29, 2020
Clarence A. Overton, 91, of Bradenton, FL, died on Apr 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. Services with Military Honors at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.