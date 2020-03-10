|
Weaver, Clarence L
Mar 14, 1923 - Mar 8, 2020
Clarence L. Weaver, born on March 14, 1923 to Levi and Lizzie Ann (Mast) Weaver in LaGrange, IN.
He was married to Mary Weirich on November 27, 1945 in LaGrange Co., IN. Together with their family they moved to Sarasota FL in February 1962. He was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 70 years, Mary (May 2016) and his son, Samuel Lee (Sept. 1990), as well as four brothers, Daniel, Samuel, John, Joni and three sisters, Lydia Graber , Susie Kuhns, Mary Schrock and great grandson, Caleb Weaver.
Clarence is survived by 2 sons and 3 daughters, Eli (Linda) Weaver of Sylva, NC, Anna Christine (Edward) Graber of Sarasota, FL, Freeman (Cora Esther) Weaver of Austin, IN, Freida (Pete) Weaver, of Sarasota FL, Sue Ellen (Steve) Dages, Montgomery, IN, daughter-in-law, Barbara (Vincent) Brunelliere of Dahlonega, GA.
He has 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Calling hours are 9 – 10:00 am on Thursday, March 12th and the Memorial Service is at 10:00 am. All at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, FL.
Final resting place is at Bethel Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020