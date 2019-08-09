|
|
Star, Clarence
Dec 13, 1930 - Jul 30, 2019
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Clarence Star, passed away in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 88. Clarence, known to his family and friends as Bud, was born to Bert and Clara (Wegter) Star on December 13, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bud graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School and went on to Calvin College in Grand Rapids, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. Bud served in the United States Army, as a paratrooper, from 1952 to 1954. On March 25, 1955, Bud married his college sweetheart, Arlene Lavone Talen, in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Bud and Arlene headed to East Lansing, Michigan where Bud attended Michigan State University, and earned a Master's Degree in Geology in 1959. Bud accepted a position as an oil and gas exploration geologist with Texaco in Midland, Texas. He later transferred to Atlantic Richfield Company, taking his family to Houston, Texas and Jakarata, Indonesia. Bud and Arlene retired to West Olive, Michigan in 1997 and then moved to Sarasota, Florida in 2003. Bud was known for his love of sports and cars; especially his Mercedes Benz that he owned since 1976. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, birding with his son, the arts with his daughter, and watching soccer with his grandsons. And, Bud loved to tease his many nephews and nieces on both the Star and Talen family sides.
Bud is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; his daughter, Marjorie Carol and her husband John Snyder; his son David and his wife Valisa; his three grandsons – Benjamin, Daniel (and wife Nicole), and Peter – and his sisters Annette Broene and Carolyn Huissen.
Bud was predeceased by his father and mother; his sister Jean Ryskamp, his brother John; and his in-laws, Clare and Ann Talen.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019