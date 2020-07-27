1/1
Clark Marlor
1922 - 2020
Marlor, Clark
Nov 18, 1922 - Jul 16, 2020
Clark Strang Marlor, age 97, died peacefully in the care of Tidewell Hospice, on July 16, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida.
Born in Camden, New Jersey on November 18, 1922, he was the son of Alan Felten Marlor and Laura Strang Marlor. Clark received a BA degree from Carnegie-Mellon University in 1945, a MA degree from the University of Michigan in 1946, and a Doctor of Education degree from New York University in 1961. Dr. Marlor was a Professor of Speech and Dramatics at Adelphi University from 1956-1986, and an emeritus professor since 1986. He is recognized as a noteworthy speech educator by Marquis Who's Who.
A longtime resident of Brooklyn, New York, Clark was an active life member of both the Brooklyn Historical Society (Board of Directors), and the Brooklyn Museum, where he volunteered for many years as a library archivist. Clark's enthusiasm for American art inspired him to research, document and write several books cataloging American artists and their exhibitions. Clark also had a passion for his Victorian ancestry, which prompted him to become a life member of the Victorian Society of America. He enjoyed traveling with the Society throughout America and England to experience Victorian culture and architecture.
Clark spent most Summers throughout his life in the New Jersey coastal town of Stone Harbor, where he had a residence since the 1950's. During the many Stone Harbor summers, he and his lifelong friend, Warren Zerbe, enjoyed gardening, swimming, and collecting antiques and American paintings. He became a member of the Stone Harbor Museum as well as the Cape May Historical Society.
Clark was a generous philanthropist to many of the organizations he so cherished.
Clark Marlor was predeceased by his Brother, Alan Franklin Marlor (Sarasota, FL), and survived by his nephews Alan James Marlor and his husband Reginald Irvine (Sarasota, FL), Richard Clark Marlor and his wife Lynne (Beverly, MA and Sarasota, FL), his niece Janice nee Marlor and her husband Mac Travis (Durham, NC), and grandnieces and grandnephews Jessica Marlor (Brooklyn, NY), Benjamin Travis (Maumee, OH) and Alan Travis (Spring Hill, TN).
A private service will be held for family members at a future date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
Dr. Marlor was a noted American art scholar who wrote important books and created needed documentation on the work of nineteenth century Brooklyn based artists. Some examples of his scholarship can be found here: https://arcade.nyarc.org/search/?searchtype=a&SORT=D&searcharg=marlor%2C+clark&searchscope=2&submit.x=0&submit.y=0
In addition to being a donor, Dr. Marlor was a devoted volunteer and supporter of the Brooklyn Museum Library. He knew the value and importance of scholarship in a museum setting and his memory will live on in the books and research files he donated in the Museum Library.
Deirdre E. Lawrence, Principal Librarian Emerita of the Brooklyn Museum
Deirdre Lawrence
Coworker
