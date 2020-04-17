Herald Tribune Obituaries
Clayton G. Makepeace


1952 - 2020
Clayton G. Makepeace Obituary
Makepeace, Clayton G.
Apr 13, 1952 - Mar 24, 2020
Clayton G. Makepeace, age 67, of Sarasota, FL, father of four and mentor to legions, passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of March 24, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.
People that knew him would say Clayton never met a stranger. Through the course of his life he lived as far west as California, as far north as Minnesota, and as far south as Florida making friends all along the way. He was a collector of stories and experiences. Whether it was writing, Harley Davidsons, scuba, guitars, drums, flying planes, boating or something entirely new to him, he would connect with people through his stories and experiences. He was called a "rabble rouser" by more than a few but most would say he just loved to see people's passion ablaze.
Clayton grew up with two brothers, but late in life was contacted by a third. By the end of their first phone call he learned he had eight more siblings. They moved quickly to set up a meeting and he maintained those relationships until the end. It's fitting that someone that loved people so much would have such a large family.
Clayton didn't do anything halfway. He lived and loved big and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 26 years, Wendy G. Makepeace, his children Michelle Makepeace Wilson, her husband Brian Wilson, Clayton D. Makepeace, his wife Kimberly Makepeace, Katherine A. Makepeace and Justin T. Makepeace. As well as four grandchildren, Liam Makepeace Wilson, Sawyer Makepeace Wilson, Wylly I. Makepeace and Violet D. Lopez and brothers Chris Makepeace and Michael Makepeace. Clayton is predeceased by his parents, Gerald F. Makepeace and Kay L. Brogan. He will also be missed by his recently discovered siblings, thousands of grateful friends from all walks of life to whom he extended a warm, helping hand of friendship, mentorship and generosity.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming months when it is safe for all to travel. All who knew him will be invited.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
