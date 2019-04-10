|
Hugine, Cleveland
Aug. 15, 1942 - Apr. 4, 2019
Cleveland Hugine, 76, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Apr. 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm - 9:00pm on Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 at Koinonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be held 9:30am on Mon., April 15, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Avery Hugine, Anthony Hugine, Seth Jerome Hugine Riley, and Josh Hugine; brothers, Richard Hugine and Abraham Brown; sisters, Mae Roden, Elizabeth Hugine, Florrie Williams, Louise Hugine-Phillips, and Sue Peterson.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019