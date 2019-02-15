Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Hendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Dan Hendon


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifford Dan Hendon Obituary
Hendon, Clifford Dan
Nov 4, 1931 - Feb 7, 2019
Dan Hendon, 87, was born in Dallas, Texas, and most recently resided in Sarasota Florida. He had previously lived in Columbus and then Dayton, Ohio. He passed away on Thursday, Feb 7, at his home at the Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Sarasota. He was proceeded in this final journey by his wife Verline (Dean) Cecil Hendon, and his third son Roger Dale Hendon. He is survived by his sons Clifford Dane Hendon and Mark Dee Hendon, his grandchildren Angelina Lee Hendon of Moncks Corner, SC, Andrew (Andy) Dane Hendon of Wichita, KS, and Daniel (Dan) Anthony Hendon of Dayton, Ohio, and his great grandson Ezra Ritchie, son of Angelina. Later in life, Dan's two favorite activities were golfing in the El Adobe Golf League and visiting his friends at the Thirsty Turtle. We appreciate the people who made these places special to him. The family would ask that any donations be made in Dan's name to the Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Florida. God bless Dan, his family and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.