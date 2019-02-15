|
Hendon, Clifford Dan
Nov 4, 1931 - Feb 7, 2019
Dan Hendon, 87, was born in Dallas, Texas, and most recently resided in Sarasota Florida. He had previously lived in Columbus and then Dayton, Ohio. He passed away on Thursday, Feb 7, at his home at the Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Sarasota. He was proceeded in this final journey by his wife Verline (Dean) Cecil Hendon, and his third son Roger Dale Hendon. He is survived by his sons Clifford Dane Hendon and Mark Dee Hendon, his grandchildren Angelina Lee Hendon of Moncks Corner, SC, Andrew (Andy) Dane Hendon of Wichita, KS, and Daniel (Dan) Anthony Hendon of Dayton, Ohio, and his great grandson Ezra Ritchie, son of Angelina. Later in life, Dan's two favorite activities were golfing in the El Adobe Golf League and visiting his friends at the Thirsty Turtle. We appreciate the people who made these places special to him. The family would ask that any donations be made in Dan's name to the Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Florida. God bless Dan, his family and friends.
