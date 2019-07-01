Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Clifford Bermann
Clifford Paul Bermann


1920 - 2019
Clifford Paul Bermann Obituary
Bermann, Clifford Paul
Oct 25, 1920 - Jun 15, 2019
Clifford Paul Bermann almost made it to his goal of 100.
He was born in Jersey City, N.J. in 1920 and died in Sarasota Florida on June 15th, 2019. He graduated from high school in 1938. His year book labeled him "irrepressible", which he liked.
He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1945 and graduated early in 1944. As a first classman, he proudly became a cheerleader. He served as the navigator on the U.S.S. McCalla. In 1947 he went to work for Standard Oil of New Jersey (Exxon) and retired in Sarasota in1982.
He enjoyed tennis and was an avid sailor for 32 years aboard his boat, the Senorita. He was active in the Sarasota Senior Theater and the Fountain's Flim Flam productions as a singer, tap dancer, and Master of Ceremonies for many years. He was a life-time member of the MOAS, the Navy League, the Naval Academy Alumni Association, National Association of Destroyer Veterans, and for 10 years he was president of the Suncoast chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association. He also served as Commodore for a number of years for the Fountains radio-controlled sailboats. He hosted his own Celebration of Life party on April 10th, 2019, because he wanted to share the event with his friends.
He is survived by his spouse Helen Bermann; sister Gloria Leach; children Richard and Doreen Dunn Romer; grandchildren Michael and Christopher Bermann, and Eric Romer; great Grandchildren Skyla and Tristan Bermann.
Memorial donations in his name may be sent to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, 274 Wood Rd., Annapolis, MD 21402.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13th, at 10:00 AM at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Dr., Sarasota, FL 34231.
Condolences may be left at www.NationalCremation.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 1 to July 7, 2019
