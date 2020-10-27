Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilkerson, Clinton

Nov 17, 1956 - Oct 19, 2020

Clinton Wilkerson, 63, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 9:00am on Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Clinton leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Precious Conner; son, Robert Thomas; siblings, Emanuel, Latrice, Leslie, and Mozell; 7 grandchildren; companion, Liz Butler.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store