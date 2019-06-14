|
Wolf, Clinton
June 5, 1924 - June 9, 2019
Clinton Austin "Wolfie" Wolf, 95 went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2019. He is survived by sister Martha & was the 5th of 6 children born to Earl & Ora Wolf in Lenox, OH. His beloved wife Isabel of nearly 50 years, preceded him in death, as well as that of sisters, Helen Ross, Lois Woodruff, Edna Santana, Mary Miller, Brother Raymond Wolf & 5 nephews and one niece. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including great, great nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by. Additionally, he is survived by his adopted family Karen (Kiebler), Whitney & Zac Sopak some 25 years ago.
At the age of 17, Wolfie joined the Navy & spent the next 12 years achieving the rank Boilerman First Class & served in both the Atlantic & Pacific Oceans. During Operation Torch of the North African campaign, he was sunk twice within 22 hours.
In the civilian field, he worked many jobs including Auctioneer & Lead type setter when he retired from the N.Y Times Sarasota Edition as Lead Typesetter…all with an 8th grade education!
Visitation will be at the Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, Florida on Tuesday, June 18th at 5:00 PM.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019