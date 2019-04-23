|
Burns, Clyde
July 13, 1936 - April 19, 2019
Clyde Burns, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, died on April 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on April 26, 2019, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Chapel, 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Services will be held at 11 AMon April 27, 2019 at Sara Bay Baptist Church, 415 67th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home At Wiegand Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019