Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
For more information about
Clyde Burns
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Burns


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clyde Burns Obituary
Burns, Clyde
July 13, 1936 - April 19, 2019
Clyde Burns, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, died on April 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on April 26, 2019, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Chapel, 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Services will be held at 11 AMon April 27, 2019 at Sara Bay Baptist Church, 415 67th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home At Wiegand Chapel. Condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now