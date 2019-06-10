|
Mings, CMSgt (Retired USAF), Clyde Larry
April 15, 1923 - June 6, 2019
Clyde Larry Mings, CMSgt (Retired USAF), 96, of Sarasota FL passed away June 6, 2019. Larry served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retired as CMSGT in 1962 and moved to Sarasota with his family. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Dorothy Groover Mings, daughter Deborah Mings Stephenson (Ken) and son Dr. Eric Lawrence Mings (Tania). He has four granchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of the life of Clyde Larry Mings will be held at the Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sarasota on Tuesday, June 11 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial will be handled by Parker-Reedy Funeral home of West Frankfort IL.
