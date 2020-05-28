Or Copy this URL to Share

Kaminska, The Rev. Dr. Clyde W.

Jul 24, 1929 - 05/26/2020

The Rev. Dr. Clyde W. Kaminska, 90, of Port Charlotte, FL, died on 05/26/2020. Services will be held at 11 Am on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1379 So. McCall Road, Pt. Charlotte, Florida 33981. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home.



