The Rev. Dr. Clyde W. Kaminska
1929 - 2020-05-26
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaminska, The Rev. Dr. Clyde W.
Jul 24, 1929 - 05/26/2020
The Rev. Dr. Clyde W. Kaminska, 90, of Port Charlotte, FL, died on 05/26/2020. Services will be held at 11 Am on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1379 So. McCall Road, Pt. Charlotte, Florida 33981. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved