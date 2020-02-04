|
Heathington, CMSGT Clifford V.
Mar. 24, 1931 - Jan. 26, 2020
Clifford Vernon Heathington, 88 of Tallevast, FL. passed away on January 26, 2020. Burial was held at 10am, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Tallevast, FL. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force's Strategic Air Command Group specializing in the B-52 Bombers Munitions Squadron during the Vietnam War. Throughout his 24 years of distinct service he received several honors including a Bronze Star Medal, two Bronze Medals for Military Merit, a Bronze Medal for Good Conduct and an Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service where he received his 1st Oakleaf Cluster.
In addition to his other professional and Masonic activities, he was an avid bowler and golfer and charter member of the Sarasota West Coast Golf Club.
Cliff leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Cicely Heathington Ingram (Willie) of Atlanta, GA., and Eileen Heathington of Tallevast, FL., sisters Juliet Gilbert, Lottie Wilson and Euradell Heathington of Chattanooga, TN., sister in law, Lillian Byers Granderson, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Heathington and his wife of 64 years, Helen Byers Heathington.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020