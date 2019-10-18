|
Ackerman, US Army Ret., Col. Albert A.
Mar. 9, 1931 - Oct. 17, 2019
Albert A. Ackerman was born March 9, 1931 in Newark, NJ, the son of Estelle Marie and Albert Ackerman.
He graduated from Irvington, NJ High School in June 1948 and served a two- year apprenticeship at Monroe Calculating. In 1950 Al attended St. Benedict's Prep and in February 1951 he joined the Seton Hall ROTC program. In August 1954 Al graduated from Seton Hall and was commissioned in the United States Army. From September 1963 to May 1964 he received his Master of Science degree from Michigan State University and in 1972 Al was selected to attend the Army War College in Carlisle, PA. Having served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, Colonel Albert Ackerman retired from the Army in October 1981. Besides having served in the Military Police Corps, he was extremely proud to have served in the First Infantry Division (The Big Red One). After military retirement, Al received his JD degree in June 1984 from the University of Miami School of Law. Upon taking the Bar Exam, Al made the highest score of all participants in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties thereby was chosen to give the congratulatory speech to his peers.
He then moved on to become a prosecuting attorney under Janet Reno in the Florida State Attorney's office for three years before heading the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in Miami under the Auditor and Attorney General's Office. Final retirement came in the fall of 1995, when Al and his wife, Joyce who he met on blind date while both were serving in Vietnam, moved from Plantation to Sarasota.
Al is survived by his loving wife, Joyce and his daughter, Christine Morris of Dahlonega, GA as well as a granddaughter, Jessica Roth. Al, had a large number of friends and through the years many people relied on him for guidance in various matters. He was a true and respected leader who will be greatly missed by all.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a military organization you choose.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019